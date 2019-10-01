Fire considered ‘suspicious’ at Historic Balls Creek Campground, investigators say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are considering a fire to be suspicious that sent a historic campground in Catawba County up in flames Sunday night, leaving the community heartbroken.
The blaze broke out at the historic Balls Creek Campground around 9:40 p.m. At least 16 fire departments responded to the call.
The fire destroyed 30 percent of the historic campground, fire officials estimate, and destroyed 40 tents. Nine other tents sustained damage.
The “tents” are a collection of wooden structures that are attached to each other. Families own them and some have had them for generations. Catawba Emergency Services says the fire is especially heartbreaking because this is a historic family campground that generations have visited.
Because of the historic and religious significance of Balls Creek Campground, the investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by a joint task force of local, state and federal authorities including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the United States Department of Justice – Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).
As part of their investigation samples were taken and sent to the ATF Crime Lab. The task force considers this fire to be suspicious and the cause is currently undetermined.
The Balls Creek Campground started in 1853 with the first services held under a brush arbor, according to the campground’s website.
The campground is a religious spot where people have been meeting since that first service.
“Because of the historic and religious significance of Balls Creek Campground, the investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by a joint task force of local, state and federal authorities,” Catawba County Emergency Management says.
Anyone with information related to this criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.