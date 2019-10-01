Case of MRSA reported at elementary school in Union County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A case of MRSA, a contagious staph infection, has been confirmed at Union County Elementary School, school officials announced Tuesday.
“There was not an outbreak. There was one case,” Tahira Stalberte with Union County Public Schools assured.
Letters were sent home with students who may have been in areas where the infected student visited - including classrooms, the school bus or after school programs.
Stalberte said all areas the student came in contact with were cleaned and sanitized.
“I can assure you that we are working very closely with our school nurses and the Union County Health Department and are carefully following all established protocol. And please remember, if there is a confirmed case in your child’s classroom, the school will notify you by letter stating this,” Stalberte said.
MRSA is a cause of staph infection that is difficult to treat because of resistance to some antibiotics, the CDC says.
“Staph infections—including those caused by MRSA—can spread in hospitals, other healthcare facilities, and in the community where you live, work, and go to school,”
