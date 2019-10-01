65 acre Richmond County property donated to Three Rivers Land Trust

“Cheryl wanted to make sure that the legacy of management she started will continue long after she is gone, so after careful consideration she made the decision to donate her land to TRLT,” states Crystal Cockman, Director of Conservation. “Her strong conservation ethic helped to ensure that this property will be managed for wildlife and biodiversity for the benefit of future generations of North Carolinians.” If you have land that you would like to see permanently conserved, consider a donation of a conservation easement or fee ownership to TRLT.