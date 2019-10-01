65 acre Richmond County property donated to Three Rivers Land Trust

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the recent conservation of a 65-acre property donated by Cheryl Halten Conlin in Richmond County.
This property is in the process of being restored to a Longleaf Pine savanna, and is located near several other conservation easements and the Sandhills Gamelands, owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
Cheryl has been working with private lands technical assistance biologists to enhance habitat on the property by removing trees other than existing longleaf pine trees and by frequent prescribed burns. An understory of wiregrass is developing as well as other native plants and forbs.
Historically, longleaf covered an area of 90 million acres from Virginia to Texas, and now they only occupy about 3% of their original range.
Restoring longleaf pine forests in the North Carolina Sandhills benefits a suite of native species including: bobwhite quail, pine barrens tree frog, southern hognose snake, and the federally listed as endangered red-cockaded woodpecker (RCW). As a result of the high number of endemic species, longleaf pine forests are considered to be the most diverse ecosystems in the world outside of the tropics.
“Cheryl wanted to make sure that the legacy of management she started will continue long after she is gone, so after careful consideration she made the decision to donate her land to TRLT,” states Crystal Cockman, Director of Conservation. “Her strong conservation ethic helped to ensure that this property will be managed for wildlife and biodiversity for the benefit of future generations of North Carolinians.” If you have land that you would like to see permanently conserved, consider a donation of a conservation easement or fee ownership to TRLT.
To learn more about how to support Three Rivers Land Trust or how to conserve property in the region, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.