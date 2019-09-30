10-year-old found driving school bus across Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A 10-year-old in Jennings was found this weekend driving a school bus across town, according to the Jennings Police Department.
Police say they were contacted by a concerned citizen who saw a young child driving along Carver Street in a Jefferson Davis Parish school bus Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2019.
When police arrived they found out the child was 10-years-old and had driven the bus across town from Jennings High School.
The child was taken into custody and the bus was brought back to the Jefferson Davis School Board.
