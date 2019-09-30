School bus, log truck involved in 4-vehicle crash on S.C. highway, injuries reported

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A school bus, a log truck and two other cars were involved in a crash on a South Carolina highway Monday afternoon. Officials say injuries have been reported.
According to Lancaster County Emergency Management, the incident happened on Highway 9 near Shepard Lane in Lancaster.
Emergency officials say two people were injured from the cars that were involved in the crash. One person was seriously injured and has been flown from the scene and another person was being extricated from a vehicle, and is expected to be flown from the scene.
Lancaster Schools officials say there were students on the bus, but so far, they have not received any reports of any injuries to students. The bus is with the Buford Schools Community, but officials were not yet able to provide info for what school it was. The school district is currently on scene, working to get the students on another bus to get them home to parents.
The log truck was flipped on its side and was leaking about 100 gallons of diesel fuel. Officials say the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, who are responsible for clean-up, have been notified.
Multiple emergency officials have responded to the scene.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
