Salisbury Police awarded $500,000 grant for Rowan Regional Crime Intelligence Center

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13) announced on Monday that Salisbury has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant for the Rowan Regional Crime Intelligence Center.
On June 6, 2019, Rep. Budd sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Bureau of Justice Assistance urging them to award these dollars to Rowan County so that cities like Salisbury can better, “address rising numbers of violent crimes.”
Rep. Budd said in a statement:“Every North Carolinian deserves safe streets and communities, and that means supporting the brave men and women of local law enforcement with additional federal funding.
“As I said in my letter of support, the ‘proposed Rowan Regional Crime Intelligence Center will significantly support the regional efforts to combine public safety resources, leverage data-driven policing strategies and collaborate with our community.’
“I’m proud that this funding was awarded to Rowan County and that cities like Salisbury will have increased resources to fight violent crime in the area.”
According to the paperwork received with the grant, it will “include strategies for policing innovation based on a precipitous increase in crime.”
-It provides resources to support projects that are experiencing precipitous increases in crime or in a type or types of crime within their jurisdictions, and propose to implement and test applied justice information-sharing technology designed to respond to these crime increases and to improve criminal justice data exchange.
-Recipients must: (1) identify and promote technology solutions that target preventing, investigating, prosecuting, and responding to precipitous increases in specific crime(s); (2) leverage new and existing partnerships to include other criminal justice entities, community organizations, and private or public providers, to enhance the applicants ability to respond to these specific crimes within their jurisdiction; (3) develop policies and practices around the use of the technology solution that promote decision making with the intent to reduce the precipitous increase of the identified specific crime(s); and (4) apply the information sharing or other technology solution(s) at all levels of the organization and in a manner that supports operational effectiveness and efficiency.
SPI is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Suite of Programs, which is focused on reducing violent crime. These initiatives will coordinate proactively with the PSN team in the respective district of the United States Attorneys Office (USAO) to enhance collaboration and strengthen the commitment to reducing violent crime.
The City of Salisbury will use funds to establish: 1) a centralized location with federal, state and local officers and integrated technologies for case investigation and intelligence sharing; 2) analytical support for the region regarding violent crime and social network analysis; and 3) formalized operating policies to ensure information security, privacy and information sharing procedures.
