Salisbury Police awarded $500,000 grant for Rowan Regional Crime Intelligence Center

-Recipients must: (1) identify and promote technology solutions that target preventing, investigating, prosecuting, and responding to precipitous increases in specific crime(s); (2) leverage new and existing partnerships to include other criminal justice entities, community organizations, and private or public providers, to enhance the applicants ability to respond to these specific crimes within their jurisdiction; (3) develop policies and practices around the use of the technology solution that promote decision making with the intent to reduce the precipitous increase of the identified specific crime(s); and (4) apply the information sharing or other technology solution(s) at all levels of the organization and in a manner that supports operational effectiveness and efficiency.