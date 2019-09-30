Record mid-week heat followed by real fall weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following another scorcher Sunday, when Charlotte reached a record-breaking 96°, we’ll back off to the upper 80s today. And with a front in the area, there’s a 30% chance for more widely separated thunderstorms late today.
If Charlotte does not receive any rain today, we’ll end the month with a three-inch deficit, making it the 9th driest September on record.
With high pressure building back into the Carolinas for the mid-week period, Tuesday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° under mostly sunny skies.
I’m forecasting a return to record-breaking heat in the low to mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday before we trend toward cooler readings on Friday.
So far for 2019, we have had 80 days with 90° or hotter temperatures; the record is 88 days with 90° or hotter temperatures set in 1954. We expect to pick up at least two more days with 90° or hotter temperatures this week, but after Thursday, extended weather models do not show any more 90s to develop.
A cold front will move through the region late Thursday into early Friday, bringing cooler air back to the Carolinas. At this point, I’m forecasting mid 70s for both days of the weekend.
The Drought Monitor shows the entire WBTV viewing area under “abnormally dry” or in a “moderate drought”. It’s been 17 days since the last measurable rain in Charlotte, and it’s been 38 days since we have had rainfall over 1” (or a good soaking rain). With only isolated rain chances, the drought issues look to persist through this week.
In the North Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Lorenzo will pose no threat to the United States, yet may impact the United Kingdom later this week.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
