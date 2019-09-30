Police looking for driver who hit, killed Gastonia man then drove away

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gastonia are asking for the public’s help finding the driver who fatally struck a man walking down the road on Friday.
The incident happened around 8:03 a.m. on Jenkins Dairy Road near the intersection with Mount Olive Church Road. Investigators say 58-year-old Darrell Ray Kendrick was walking northeast when a vehicle travelling the same direction hit him.
Kendrick died at the scene. The driver took off.
“Based on evidence recovered at the scene, the suspect vehicle is possibly a Honda Civic with front-right side damage, windshield damage, and a broken front-right headlight assembly," said Gastonia Police Traffic Officer Z.J. Lechette. "We are asking for the public’s help in this case in order to bring closure to the family. All traffic fatality cases remain open and under investigation until solved.”
Anyone who may have seen the incident or has any additional information is urged to call Officer Lechette at 704-866-6702 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.