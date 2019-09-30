Oprah Winfrey comes to town for UNCF event

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A signature fundraising event for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) was held Saturday in Charlotte at the Westin. It was a sold out event. More than 1000 people gathered to raise money to support students who attend an Historically Black College and University (HBCU's). The event is called the Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon. The guest speaker for the luncheon was Oprah Winfrey.
“I am honored because Maya Angelou used to come all the time,” Oprah Winfrey said. “And so in her name - I get to speak on behalf of HBCU’s everyhere.”
More than $1 million was raised for this event. In a surprise announcement, Winfrey matched that amount and donated another $1 million. That money will go toward scholarships to help many young people stay in school. This is the 17th year for this event and it was a record breaking amount raised.
“This is everyone’s issue and we can all make a difference,” UNCF President Dr. Henry Lomax said. “And Oprah Winfrey empowers us and she is going to empower these students and we are very blessed to have that happen.”
Some of that money will help students at Charlotte’s HBCU Johnson C. Smith University. UNCF officials say this is a great day and shows that HBCU’s are still a strong way to educate students.
“We as a community understand how important education is and how vital it is.” Winfrey said.
Organizers say since the event was sold out, people can still donate. For more information click here. https://www.uncf.org/local-offices/charlotte
