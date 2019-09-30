Molly’s Kids: Sherry Pollex and her mission to help Charlotte fight cancer. Day 30 in ‘30 Kids. 30 Stories. 30 Days.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - September 30.
Here we are. The last day of a month filled with stories, children, Facebook Live videos, oncologists, messages and love. So much love. We’re ending with a bang. Our #MollysKids big finale. I couldn’t be more excited.
Monday night on WBTV News at 6pm, I sat down with the stunning Sherry Pollex. She is known in the NASCAR world for the work she and her longtime love, Martin Truex Jr., have done in the community. But over the last five years she has also been fighting cancer. Ovarian cancer. An aggressive form. And through that she is now trying to changing how people in our area - including kids - fight cancer.
Survival is not just chemo, she says. Not just surgeries.
Survival is also about integrative medicine.
She is convinced - and she’s pretty much living proof - that survival should include mental and spiritual things, too. Yoga. Nutrition. Reiki. Chiropractic care. Exercise. Massage therapy. Accupuncture. And the best part about all this is that not only is Sherry talking the talk, she’s walking the walk.
Through SherryStrong, she’s pouring money into both of Charlotte’s local hospitals - Novant Health and Atrium Health - to build and create entire programs around integrative care.
Levine Children’s Hospital already, right this second, has programs in place for kids fighting cancer that include art and music therapy. All through Sherry.
Oh, I’m excited for this story. I thank her for sitting down to talk exclusively... though we’ve known each other for years, this was our best conversation yet and I just love the lessons in every word.
Physical. Mental. Spiritual.
-Molly
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
