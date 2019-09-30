Miss North Carolina to visit Livingstone Wednesday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Miss North Carolina 2019, Alexandra Badgett, will visit Livingstone College on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Badgett will be the guest speaker at the college’s weekly Wednesday assembly, which begins at 11 a.m. inside Varick Auditorium, and will include installation of the Student Government Association officers.
A native of Denver, N.C., Badgett earned the title of Miss North Carolina 2019 on June 22, representing Jacksonville. Collectively, she has received more than $22,000 in scholarships from participation in the Miss America Organization.
Badgett graduated from the University of South Carolina Honors College with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. Her platform includes a social impact initiative referred to as N.I.N.E (No Is Not Enough), which aims to deepen the message of the anti-rape anthem “no means no.”
As Miss North Carolina, she plans to implement an “EPIC” marketing plan, stressing the importance of educating individuals on preventive measures and public policies, providing survivor outlets, informing students of resources and confirming Title IX regulations are being followed.
In addition to her personal platform, Badgett will spend her year raising awareness and donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Badgett danced competitively for 18 years and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Inc.
“We are honored and ecstatic about having Miss North Carolina visit our campus as part of her HBCU tour,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “It is especially significant to have her here for our SGA installation. As our student leaders are charged to serve with integrity and dignity, Miss North Carolina serves as an embodiment of those attributes.”
Miss North Carolina will also attend a reception following the program and host a Queens Connect Forum in conjunction with the reigning Miss Livingstone College, Shontavia Wright.
