Man who saved woman inside burning car identified with help of social media

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a fiery crash sent three to the hospital, witnesses harnessed the power of social media to find one man that helped save a life.
"To the black man with dreads, glasses and a blue shirt: I don’t know who you are, I don’t know where you went and I don’t know why you didn’t stick around but about 5 seconds after you disappeared from getting that girl from stuck under the dash, this is what you saved her from!” Bystander Karmin Rochay posted on Facebook with a photo of a car engulfed in flames. “God bless you!”
"For me, just to watch her burn up in a car, I just couldn’t do that you know,” Ross said. “I felt like I had to try.”
That man was Adrian Ross. He saw the three-car crash at the junction of highway 176 and Myers Road.
Ross said he was among many other bystanders that ran toward the wreck to help a young woman trapped inside.
“I pulled the seat down and started to haul the young lady out,” Ross said. “There was another guy that helped push her legs from the other side. Once she got out, a different guy actually help me pull her to the side.”
The driver of another car in the crash, who was also injured, also reportedly helped the witness move the entrapped driver safely to the side of the road.
Live 5 has reached out to family and friends of the woman who was saved from the burning car, but authorities haven’t released the condition of the victim.
Since the wreck, thousands have reacted to posts commending Ross’ actions on Facebook.
He said it’s encouraging to see so many people reach out.
“Social media can work wonders. What can happen in a small town in South Carolina can be big,” Ross said. “As a community, we got to stick together, it really doesn’t matter the race, gender, you know.”
