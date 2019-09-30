Kannapolis launches new online permitting system

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: The City of Kannapolis has joined Cabarrus County and the City of Concord to make the process of submitting permits easier – both for residents and developers. We are now using an online system called Accela to process all plans. You can go online and submit all the paperwork we need for your project.
You send us the information and both the City and County staff can access it simultaneously and begin the plan review process. It’s a one stop shop for the permitting process. It eliminates the need for you to go back and forth and submit information in person at City and County offices. (We will still need one hard copy of any commercial plans – that can be mailed or dropped off). We are also now taking credit card payments over the phone for submittal fees.
The City processed over 700 permits in 2018 and are on track to do the same in 2019. While it takes time to ensure we review the plans appropriately, our goal with the new online system, is to reduce the amount of time needed to approve permits, and to make the process easier and more convenient for you. We estimate the approval process for minor permits can be reduced by two to three days.
This system allows City and County staff to work together more efficiently as well. Instead of staff traveling back and forth we can view the plans online simultaneously which allows us to better coordinate the approval process and avoid errors.
To use the system visit: https://accela1.cabarruscounty.us/CitizenAccess/
