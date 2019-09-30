Isolated showers, storms possible as front moves south today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A slowly moving backdoor front is giving us plenty of cloud cover to start the week. If we don’t see any significant breaks in the cloud cover by the early afternoon expect high temperatures in the low to mid 80s across region.
As we go through the afternoon and evening hours those clouds could give way to a few isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly west of I-77. If Charlotte does not receive any rain today, we’ll end the month with a three-inch deficit, making it the 9th driest September on record.
With high pressure building back into the Carolinas for the mid-week period, Tuesday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° under mostly sunny skies. Look for a return to record-breaking heat in the low to mid 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move through the region late Thursday into early Friday, bringing cooler air back to the Carolinas.
Expect near-seasonable high temperatures in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
