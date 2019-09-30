Innocent bystander shot during altercation at Epicentre in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a person who was shot in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon was an innocent bystander.
The shots broke out around 4 p.m. near the Epicentre on N. College Street. Officers say a group of people in the Epicentre got into an altercation and someone started shooting. A man outside was struck.
WBTV was there, covering an ongoing fire at Rooster’s Wood-Fire Kitchen, as the shots rang out. Paramedics gave first aid to the victim before rushing him to the hospital.
According to officials, the victim suffered very serious injuries.
Several streets were closed around the area and crews were diverting traffic. Anyone in uptown should avoid the area if possible.
Officers detained several people believed to be involved in the altercation. They are investigating who actually fired the shot.
There is no word on what may sparked the altercation that led to the shooting.
**This is a developing story and will be updated.
