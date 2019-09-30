‘I can see it in my eyes, of what it used to be’; Locals shocked by destruction of Balls Creek Campground fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Throughout the day Monday, people from all over came to visit the Balls Creek Campground. But the site they are used to seeing; one filled with historic ‘tents’, looked much different.
“I can see it in my eyes, of what it used to be and the reality sets in of well, that’s what’s left of it right now," says tent owner and Trustee for Balls Creek Campground, Bob Drum.
A place full of memories quickly went up in flames, after a massive fire tore through the campground late Sunday night. 40 of the wooden cabin like structures locals call “tents” were destroyed from the fire. Nine more had some sort of damage to them.
“The door entrance to my tent was just to the right of that Oak tree there,” explained Drum as he stood from the side of the road, viewing the widespread damage. “I can see my refrigerator tipped over right there.”
The flames tore Drum’s tent apart.
“I came last night when it was pretty much fully-involved. My tent was not on fire when I first arrived here but it wasn’t long before it was involved," he explained.
It took 16 fire departments from all over the area to put the fire out.
“Not an easy thing to do, to get a fire like this under control, and they did it," said Drum, thanking the hard work of the first responders.
In the past 12 years, Drum says the grounds have had fires, but nothing of this magnitude of destruction.
“This means a lot to this area, this has been a tradition forever," says Bruce Pruitt who lives nearby.
Each year, the campground hosts a religious camp meeting. People stay in the tent structures and gather at what they call “the arbor” in the center of the grounds for services.
“Its intact, there’s no damage, the arbor is untouched and that’s the real treasure here," said Drum. “If you’ve been here, you understand it and appreciate it. And to see whats happened here now, just makes you really sad.”
The campgrounds annual big meeting every year is usually held in August. Trustees are hopeful, since they have close to a year, that they will be able to rebuild and be able to keep their tradition going.
A big question still to be answered is how this all started; something the joint task force of local, state and federal authorities are still looking into. We will keep you updated with the latest on this investigation.
