Getting cooler... but not before one last trip to the 90s!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Let’s talk about humidity! Today has been in the 80s but the dew point has been in the 70s. That makes for a muggy last day of September!
We still haven’t tapped into fall – but we will. It will be in this 7 day forecast too! We will spend one more day in the 80s with high humidity. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 90s again. It will be muggy then too! Maybe it will be a little more tolerable to know that after that, there will be actual fall air over the weekend.
The change will begin as a cold front moves through on Friday. Most models are not allowing for much rain with this one. That’s a shame, since we need it. It will start to cool things off though. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s. This weekend will bring temps back down to the upper 70s. At last…
Next week, there appears to be a little better chance for rain. Let’s hope that pans out!
In the North Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Lorenzo will pose no threat to the United States, yet may impact the United Kingdom later this week.
Have a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
