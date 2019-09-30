Flames reach treetops as firefighters battle blaze at Balls Creek Campground

By Mark Davenport | September 29, 2019 at 11:04 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 11:15 PM

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with City of Newton confirmed firefighters are battling a blaze at the historic Balls Creek Campground in Catawba County Sunday night.

The Conover Fire Department tweeted about the fire calling it a “multiple alarm structure fire.”

The Tanker Task Force, including Engine 4 from Conover Fire, is assisting other departments on scene.

The Balls Creek Campground started in 1853 with the first services held under a brush arbor, according to the campground’s website.

The campground is a religious spot where people have been meeting since that first service.

The area is a collection of dozens of wooden structures called “tents” that are attached to each other. Families own them and some have had them for generations.

This is a developing story.

