Firefighters battle large fire still burning in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple crews are on scene after a large fire broke out on Atkinson Road near South Shore Drive in Surf City.
Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson confirms crews from Topsail Fire, North Topsail Fire and Pender County were all working the scene.
A tweet from Surf City police advised people to stay away from the area while emergency responders work.
Officials have not released how many structures are involved or if anyone has been injured.
WECT has a crew on the way to gather more details.
Photos sent in by viewers show multiple buildings engulfed in flames. Dramatic video shows flames curling over the roof of a three story house and plumes of black smoke coming from the structures as the fire burns.
