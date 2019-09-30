Person shot nearby as crews battle 3-alarm fire at restaurant in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon as firefighters responded to a blaze at a nearby high-rise restaurant.
The blaze broke out at Rooster’s Wood-Fire Kitchen on the 100 block of N. College Street, near the Bank of America Center and Ritz-Carlton. Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department reported seeing heavy smoke when they got to the scene.
On social media, multiple people posted photos and videos showing multiple emergency vehicles and thick smoke in the area. Firefighters said the fire was on the second floor of the high-rise building.
As crews battled the fire, and media staged nearby, shots were fired. WBTV was there as paramedics gave first aid to the victim before rushing him to the hospital. According to Medic, the victim suffered very serious injuries.
Several streets were closed around the area and crews were diverting traffic. Anyone in uptown should avoid the area if possible.
Police have not said if anyone was taken into custody in relation to the shooting.
There is no word on what may sparked the fire or led to the shooting.
**This is a developing story and will be updated.
