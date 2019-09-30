Concord Police holding employment Open House

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department will host an open house at Concord Police Department Headquarters, 41 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, on Wednesday, October 2 at 6:00 PM for prospective applicants for the position of Police Officer.
At this meeting, interested candidates can meet with the Chief of Police and other department supervisors.
Candidates will hear from members of our recruiting team, tour our facilities, and be able to speak with officers from various divisions and assignments to include; Patrol, Traffic, Criminal Investigations, Forensic/Crime Scene Investigators, SWAT, Mobile Field Force and more.
Representatives from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will also be in attendance where the candidates can learn more about the requirements for Basic Law Enforcement Training.
“It is our intent for suitable applicants that successfully pass all hiring requirements to be employed at or around the time BLET begins in February 2020,” a police representative said.
There is no need to RSVP. However, if you have questions, you can contact Sgt. Brian Kelly at 704-920-5006 or Lt. Cydney McGhee at 704-920-5012.
