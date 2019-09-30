Concord Fire to install 300 free smoke alarms

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - October 6th -12th is National Fire Prevention Month and Concord Fire Department in conjunction with the NC Office of the State Fire Marshal, has a goal of installing 300 smoke alarms during that week.
“Nothing is more important than the safety of you and your family,” according to Allyson Sigmon of the Concord Fire Department. “That’s why the Concord Fire Department has partnered with the NC Office of the State Fire Marshal to offer free smoke alarm inspections and installations for City of Concord families.”
If you are a resident of the City of Concord, please call 704-920-5538 to set up a time for a CFD team member to come to inspect and install the needed amount of free alarms within your home.
Remember, smoke alarms older than ten years old are outdated, according to Concord Fire.
