CMS special needs students riding school bus without A/C

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMS parent wants to know why her special needs son has been riding a school bus with no air conditioning all school year.
MJ Henderson is a 16-year-old student at Independence High School. He is non-verbal and has autism. He rides bus 314, which is for students with special needs.
Monday afternoon, he hopped off the bus hot and sweaty after an hour-long ride. His mother Twanna says he’s been this way every day this school year.
“He would be lethargic when he would get home,” she said. “His clothes would be many drenched and he would be just kinda misty like from sweat.”
The bus driver told her that the air conditioning on the bus does not work. She also told her she reported it to CMS several times but it has yet to have been fixed.
Most parents would be concerned, but Henderson says it’s especially alarming as a special needs parent.
“He was born at 25 weeks, one pound, one ounce, so respiratory issues are a concern and being on a bus for that length of time with no air is just unsafe,” she said.
Henderson sent an email to transportation manager Steven Rooks laying out her concerns.
Rooks responded saying in part “we are committed to getting the AC repaired as quickly as the vendor can provide service.”
But Henderson says it needs to be their top priority.
“It’s gonna be in the 90s all week so I cannot continue to wait on this,” she said.
According to CMS, 124 buses out of 1,300 have AC issues. That’s approximately 9 percent of their fleet. Buses started coming standard with A/C in 2003, but some of their buses go without.
Contractors also only works on repairing the buses between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. when they are parked in between morning and afternoon runs.
For now, students sit in the heat.
“We’re talking about health issues, we’re talking about behavioral issues for them, irritability and all kinds of things. It’s just an unsafe situation,” Henderson said.
Henderson wants to know why these issues are not resolved before the school year begins.
CMS confirms bus 314 should have working AC and it will be worked on Tuesday.
