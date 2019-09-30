Chase Elliott wins NASCAR’s Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - With Chase Elliott winning the Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Alex Bowman slipping into the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs by finishing second, Sunday was quite a day for Hendrick Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Elliott recovered from a near-disastrous wreck that saw him go nose-first into a foam barrier in Turn 1 of the first lap of the final stage of the race. With minimal damage to the front end of his No. 9 Chevy, Elliott’s crew made a few adjustments and he roared back through the field and grabbed the lead from Kevin Harvick with six laps to go
Harvick finished third and Clint Bowyer — also on the outside of the playoffs entering the race but now is advancing — was fourth. Brad Keselowski was fifth, followed by Hendrick’s William Byron in sixth. Martin Truex Jr., who won the first two races of the first round, was seventh. Hendrick’s fourth driver, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson who’s not in the playoffs, was ninth.
Elliott heads to Dover (Del.) International Speedway next week to open the 12-driver second round with plenty of momentum. Joining Elliott and Bowman in the second round were third-place Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney and William Byron.
Dropping out of the playoffs are Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch.
Bowman, who was two points outside the top 12 heading into the race, had to overcome other kinds of odds to advance. After wrecking Saturday in practice, he started the race from the rear of the field. Working his way to the front, Bowman worked so hard to squeeze into the second round that he was treated for hydration at the infield care center after the race.
“Nobody tries any harder than Alex does,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “He just didn’t give up. He was quick; he refused to lose today.”
The complexion of the third and final stage changed when race leader Elliott completely misjudged the hard left angle of the first turn on the race restart, plowing into a foam barrier head on.
“I was just thinking, ‘You idiot, what did you just do?’ “ Elliott said. “It was a stupid mistake; I’m not sure you can do anything that’s more stupid. If there’s ever a notebook of things not to do, that would be No. 1 in that book.”
3 WHO MATTERED
Chase Elliott: From the foam barrier to victory lane, Elliott wins and moves on in the playoffs.
Alex Bowman: Was on the outside of the playoffs and looking in well into the race until he found some speed in the third stage and finished second.
Kyle Busch: Blew a tire in the third stage, didn’t finish the race and was 37th. Even so, he’ll be the top seed as the playoffs head to Dover for the second round.
