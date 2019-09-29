W. Craig Powers, P.E. named public services director in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Public Services Director Tony Cinquemani III has announced his retirement, effective February 2020, making way for W. Craig Powers’ promotion to lead the department.
Cinquemani began his career with the City of Salisbury in 1985 as a traffic signal technician. In 1987, he would become the traffic operations manager, where he managed a $400,000 budget, oversaw the internal communication systems and operated roadway markings on 150 miles of roadway.
Cinquemani was named the public services director in 2006. As the director, he manages a $7 million municipal budget, supervises nearly 100 employees who maintain city-owned roadways, cemeteries and telecommunications systems, in addition to maintaining the City’s fleet of vehicles and buildings.
“Tony is a true public servant,” said City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “Tony’s legacy and integrity will be gratefully remembered, and we wish him the best as he begins the next chapter of his life.”
“I have truly enjoyed serving the City of Salisbury and its residents over the past 30 plus years,” said Cinquemani. “It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside the public services staff who are some of the most hardworking people I have been associated with in my career. While I’ll still be around for the next few months, I’m very confident that the public services staff will capably carry their various missions forward and continue to uphold the excellence in services. I plan to provide Craig the support to assure a smooth leadership transition for the Public Services Department before I retire.”
Cinquemani received an associate’s degree in applied science from Rowan Technical College and a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He is also a graduate of the Leadership Rowan and the Municipal County Administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Powers, a 14-year Salisbury veteran, currently holds the position of assistant public services director where he directly manages garbage, leaf and recycling waste management; construction and maintenance of city infrastructure such as greenways, parks, bridges, streets; and stormwater drainage systems. He also supervises select project management of city infrastructure and facilities.
He has been recognized both locally and nationally for his customer service and dedication to his profession. Powers established the City’s first stormwater utility to enhance water quality initiatives, and became a strong advocate in sustainability efforts, including the creation of the City's first composting facility. He also has focused efforts on increasing efficiencies and reducing operating costs.
“I don’t know that anyone is more well-suited for this promotion than Craig,” said Bailey. “Throughout my tenure, he has shown to be a leader who is not only focused on his core responsibilities, but also in supporting and coaching his staff, improving how we do things and working collaboratively with other departments. He has roots in this community that will bear well in his new position. I know he’ll be great.”
“I am truly honored that City Manager Bailey has faith in me to carry on, and in some areas improve upon, the good work of my predecessors in the public services group,” said Powers. “My family has a rich history here in Salisbury and Rowan County, which makes this promotion even more special to me and my loved ones. It’s heartwarming to be able to continue to serve the residents of Salisbury and raise my family in this area. I’d be remiss not to acknowledge our public services team who are the true heroes in this department.”
Powers holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and in 2008, obtained his professional engineer license (P.E.).
He is a graduate of the Leadership Excellence and Development (L.E.A.D.) at the University of Virginia, the Municipal and County Administration Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the inaugural class of the City Manager’s Leadership Academy (CMLA). In addition, he is a past winner of the Robert S. Hopson Leadership Service Award from the American Public Works Association and was named an International City/County Management Association’s (ICMA) Life, Well Run Community Hero.
