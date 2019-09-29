Rowan Public Library to host MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival Sept. 30-Oct. 5

The “Final 10” films are competing for the awards of Best Film and Best Actor, which are determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue. The Festival’s tagline – “You be the Judge!” – is quite literal as every submitted vote counts. Votes are sent directly to MANHATTAN SHORT headquarters in New York City, and on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m., winners will be announced via ManhattanShort.com. Each of the “Final 10” films is automatically Oscar-qualified by virtue of its selection by MANHATTAN SHORT.