Rowan Public Library to host MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival Sept. 30-Oct. 5

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library will again host the annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival, with showings running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 5. RPL is one of only eight locations in N.C. to host the festival this year.
Each RPL branch will host the 22nd MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival. The first showing will be held at RPL South (China Grove) on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) will host screenings on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. and on Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. and RPL East (Rockwell) on Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. Admission is free, and ages 18 and up are welcome.
This year, MANHATTAN SHORT received 1,250 entries from 70 countries from which 10 finalists were selected. These 10 short films range from 13 to 17 minutes for a total approximate runtime of two and a half hours.
The “Final 10” films are competing for the awards of Best Film and Best Actor, which are determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue. The Festival’s tagline – “You be the Judge!” – is quite literal as every submitted vote counts. Votes are sent directly to MANHATTAN SHORT headquarters in New York City, and on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m., winners will be announced via ManhattanShort.com. Each of the “Final 10” films is automatically Oscar-qualified by virtue of its selection by MANHATTAN SHORT.
This is the third year that RPL has hosted the Festival, and staff enthusiasm is running high. RPL Headquarters associate Anne Morgan said, “It’s so interesting to get a glimpse of how other people look at things, especially in a short film.”
Patrons are also excited. Willi and Donna Beilfuss of Salisbury have attended a showing every year and have had their calendars marked for this year’s festival: “[The short films] are super. The MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival is an awesome opportunity to experience movies from all over the world.”
The Final 10 hail from seven countries, including France, Iran, Canada, Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the USA. Some of the films are subtitled as the spoken language is not English, and for many, that’s part of the Festival’s appeal. “Being able to understand what the director has to say without knowing how to speak their language is amazing,” said Donna Beilfuss.
Filmgoers will also enjoy an extraordinary range of film genres that includes intimate dramas, spine-tingling suspense, and hilarious comedies, as well as science fiction and even a film that focuses on tennis. “A narrative short film on sports is as rare as a centaur sighting,” observed Pia Andell, director of the tennis-themed film, The Match.
First launched in 1997 in New York City with a screen mounted to the side of a truck for about 200 attendees, the MANHATTAN SHORT has grown to more than 400 venues across six continents with a combined audience of over 100,000, all attending the same event. Founding Director Nicholas Mason notes that he’s proud to be a part of the global festival “because it is the public who have created it.”
For more information about RPL and its hosting of the MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival, contact Gretchen at Gretchen.Witt@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8232 or visit www.RowanPublicLibrary.org.
