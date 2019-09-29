NC Highway Patrol investigates fatal hit and run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Sate High Patrol (SHP) responded to a fatal hit and run on I-77 South on Saturday morning.
The pedestrian was on the southbound shoulder near the 31 mile marker in Iredell County when he was struck by a vehicle.
The incident happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. SHP says the vehicle stopped briefly before fleeing the scene.
The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Zachary Emmanuel Turner, 29, of Cornelius, SHP officials say.
Turner’s mom, Cindi, said this was a senseless act. She urges anyone with information to contact Iredell county police.
Investigators are searching for a 2006-2009 Volkswagen Golf which may have damage to the front, right side, and/or undercarriage.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center anytime at 828-466-5500.
