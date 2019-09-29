Moderate drought continues throughout the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Above average temperatures will continue for Sunday and most of next week, before milder temperatures return for next weekend.
Today/Saturday we had a high temperature of 89 degrees, due to extra clouds that developed, along with isolated rain for Saturday morning. However, hot temperatures continue, with near record high temperatures through most of next week.
Overnight will feature mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with low temperatures around 71 degrees. Sunday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with the chance for an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be around 93°, making for a hot race at the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90° for Monday and Tuesday, with isolated rain possible. Temperatures warm into the lower 90s for Wednesday and Thursday, possibly setting new record high temperatures.
A cold front will move through the region late Thursday into early Friday, bringing some milder air back to the Carolinas. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and the chance for a few rain showers, with high temperatures around 81 degrees. Next weekend looks pleasant and mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the 70s!
The Drought Monitor shows the entire WBTV viewing area under “abnormally dry” or in a “moderate drought”. It’s been 15 days since the last measurable rain in Charlotte, and it’s been 36 days since we have had rainfall over 1” (or a good soaking rain). With only isolated rain chances, the drought issues look to persist through next week.
In the Central Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Lorenzo has maintained major hurricane force winds, yet will pose no threat to the United States. The United Kingdom may be impacted by a weakening Lorenzo by late next week.
Try your best to stay hydrated and cool out in the heat!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.