Man charged by Rowan deputies on sex crime allegations

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of sex crimes involving children as the alleged victims has been charged by Rowan County deputies.
On Saturday, charges were filed against Orville Lee Oquinn, 50. The charges included dissemination to minors under the age of 13 Years (F), indecent liberties with children (F), and first degree sexual offense (victim under 13) (F).
Oquinn was arrested at a location on Organ Trail. He was jailed on a bond of $25,000.
No additional information was released.
