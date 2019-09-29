Man accused of killing brother at SC home

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing murder charges in the death of his half brother.
Manly Maurice Thompson, 43, is accused of fatally shooting 47-year-old Tony Sheril Gladden Saturday.
Deputies say they were called to a home around 3 p.m. on Franandel Drive in Lancaster where they found Gladden on his living room floor with gunshot wounds.
Gladden was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he later died.
Witnesses say Gladden and Thompson were alone in the living room when gunshots rang out. Thompson then took off on foot, witnesses say.
Officers arrived and took Thompson into custody. He’s charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
“This was an unfortunate incident of violence between family members, and our thoughts and prayers are with this family,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Although Thompson was taken into custody within minutes of the shooting, our investigation will continue and hopefully will lead us to the cause of this tragedy.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.
