I-85 work will close exit 79 Monday night

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The northbound off ramp at the Spencer-East Spencer exit on Interstate 85 will be closed next week for slab repairs.
The ramp at Exit 79 will close at 10 p.m. Monday and reopen at 6 p.m. Friday. A message sign will be in place to alert drivers to the detour.
Drivers can use a signed detour route from Exit 81 at Long Ferry Road. At the top of the ramp, the route will make a left onto Long Ferry Road, go across the overpass, make a left onto the southbound ramp and go back to Exit 79.
