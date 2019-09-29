‘The Dinger’ Drives to Victory

TYLER REDDICK, No. 2 Emerson Chevrolet (Runner-Up): “A lot happened (at the beginning of the race), for sure. Just made a mistake there. We've been getting better on these road courses and the cars have been really fast for me. But still, I lack the knowledge I need to keep myself on the safe side at the beginning of the race. Just an inexperienced move, not keeping om top pf thee brake bias there for a little bit warmer temperature and everything else that was going on. Looking back, I definitely know what to do going into the race to be a little bit on the safe side, but I just didn't want to flat-spot the front tires. I thought I had a pretty happy spot with the brake bias, so I hate to see that, but we still had a really good day, a good rebound. To be able to get back up there and still score the fourth-most points out of anybody, that's kind of crazy, so it was a good day for our guys. We're sitting second. Never thought the way the day was started we were going to finish the race second, so a good race."