CMPD investigating Charlotte’s second homicide of the day on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and medic responded to a service call for an assault with a deadly weapon just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Upon arriving to Henderson Circle off of Old Statesville Rd, they located Julius Frazier, 26, parked in a driveway with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced deceased on scene by medic.
This is the second homicide of the day after an overnight shooting on West Summit Avenue in South End.
“Just not a good night,” said CMPD Major David Robinson after the South End shooting.
A bad night in South End where a man was shot dead continued in to a tragic day in Charlotte when Frazier was killed in the north Charlotte neighborhood.
As detectives were still working on this South End homicide, gunshots went off in another Charlotte neighborhood.
“In a neighborhood that, it’s a Saturday afternoon, beautiful weather, to be interrupted by gunfire is offensive,” said Robinson.
Neighbors say kids were outside playing at the time the shots went off.
Police say after a long day, they have been able to get everyone in custody for the north Charlotte shooting.
“We at CMPD care about justice for the victims and families,” said Robinson.
Homicide detectives are currently canvassing the scenes collecting physical evidence and looking for witnesses.
Investigations are still ongoing. As further information develops, it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.
No further updates at this time.
