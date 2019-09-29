A break is in sight!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is still a whole week away – but it looks like we will start to feel a little more fall-like by next weekend.
In the meantime, we are still looking at low 90s today. There is only a 20% chance for a shower. It won’t be quite as hot on Monday. Due to a weak cold front, highs will be limited to the mid 80s for the first two days of the week. Rain chances remain at about 20%.
We aren’t done with the 90s yet though. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday.
By next Friday, a cold front will approach. Some model guidance is bringing in a little better chance for rain but right now, we are sticking with a 20% chance. Temperatures should also start to moderate behind the front. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday and possibly even the upper 70s on Saturday!
Enjoy your Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
