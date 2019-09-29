Appy State pulls away from Coast Carolina 56-37 after delay

The game was delayed by lightning for two hours late in first quarter. Shortly after play resumed Coastal Carolina scored to tie the game at 14. They swapped touchdowns after that before Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge to cap a quick 77-yard drive for a 28-21 lead with 1:59 to play. Then good coverage and a forced fumble pinned Coastal Carolina at its 3. A quick three-and-out, a short punt with a 12-yard return set up the Mountaineers They scored in three plays, using just 36 seconds for the halftime lead.