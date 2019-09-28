VIDEO: Tyler officer struts his stuff in #GitUpChallenge video fundraiser

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department took part in an annual fundraiser for CASA for Kids of East Texas. They had until 5 p.m. Friday to raise $2,000 for the annual “Caught Doing Good For Kids” campaign. If they met their goal with the help of the community, they promised to share a “Git Up Challenge” video.
Since the goal was met, Tyler PD’s own “dancing cop” Sgt. Matthew Leigeber made the promised #GitUpChallenge video. Check out his moves.
Nicely done, sergeant, and for a great cause, to boot.
