Veterans hold protest over Pledge of Allegiance at Lorain High School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local veterans held a demonstration at Lorain High School at 7 a.m. Friday morning following the school’s decision to not say the Pledge of Allegiance daily.
The decision was made before the school year started.
A press release said the school will now recite the pledge on Mondays.
The Lorain City School District issued a statement:
“This decision also made clear that any teacher, scholar, or classroom as a whole, would never be censored from expressing their convictions, in regards to saying the Pledge, at any time, or on any other day of the week”
“The Lorain City School District believes each and every person under its educational umbrella deserves to have their voices heard, and their personal beliefs respected, and will continue working to instill this philosophy at all grade levels”
