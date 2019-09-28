STEM Expo attracts more than 1,600 students in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Prior to Bojangles’ Qualifying on Friday, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Expo at zMAX Dragway saw more than 1,600 students from 30 groups across the Carolinas experience an educational, in-depth look at the motorsports industry through lessons on subjects including acceleration, friction and G-force.
The expo featured more than 50 interactive stations displaying attractions like NASCAR inspection laser technology and reaction-testing platforms. Additional stations featured pit stop practice experiences, live fire safety demonstrations and a variety of hands-on experiments.
As part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, race fans can experience driving Caterpillar excavators through a designed course. The purpose is to show fans how easy their new-technology equipment is to operate with only a joystick.
Fans also can watch a video showing, race on a slot car track and enjoy hospitality from a roof-top Fan Zone view. They can also get an up-close view of equipment and learn to drive and operate the new Next Generation Mini Excavator.
The Fan Zone stop is the 11th appearance this year of the interactive exhibit. Caterpillar plans to include the exhibit at other sporting events such as the NFL and college football.
