Police: 2 charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in May

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was found with gunshot wounds after a fatal shooting May 6 in east Charlotte.
The shooting happened on Washburn Avenue around 11:00 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were in the area for an unrelated issue when they heard shots fired.
Officers circulated the area and found Melvin Eugene Bell, 59, with a gunshot wound in the road, according to a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).
Medic pronounced Bell deceased on the scene.
After a lengthy investigation, on September 28 CMPD and detectives charged Datarius McHam, 22, and Zsaquan Burris, 21 for their involvement in the murder of Bell.
During the course of their investigation the case detectives developed probable cause to obtain warrants on both individuals which have since been served. McHam has been charged with murder, while Burris has been charged with accessory after the fact to 1st degree murder.
This is an ongoing, active investigation. All further information will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
