Patient injured after car barrels into Wilmington doctor’s office

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police say a patient was injured Friday when a car accidentally accelerated through the front entrance of a medical office.
WPD responded to the single vehicle crash at MyEyeDr on Racine Drive around 1 p.m.
The driver was pulling into a parking space in front of the office when she reportedly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, propelling the car over the curb and through the front of the building.
A patient exiting the business was taken to the hospital with cuts and abrasions from the debris. The patient was not hit by the car, and the driver was not injured.
WPD is investigating the crash.
