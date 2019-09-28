No relief from the heat!

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the low to mid 90s. The average high is 78°. The highest average high we have all year is 89°. Today’s forecast high is 92°. That is also the old record high. Same goes for tomorrow. The old record and the forecast high are both 93°. There is a small chance for a thunderstorm or two both weekend afternoons. It is only a 20% chance, but we’ll take anything right about now. The most recent Drought Monitor has all of our counties either in the Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought categories.