No relief from the heat!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall seems to have been cancelled this year. Temperatures that are even above average for July keep coming back again and again.
Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the low to mid 90s. The average high is 78°. The highest average high we have all year is 89°. Today’s forecast high is 92°. That is also the old record high. Same goes for tomorrow. The old record and the forecast high are both 93°. There is a small chance for a thunderstorm or two both weekend afternoons. It is only a 20% chance, but we’ll take anything right about now. The most recent Drought Monitor has all of our counties either in the Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought categories.
A weak front will take temperatures down just a tad on Monday and Tuesday. We will reach the upper 80s. Then the second half of the week will hit us with more days in the low 90s.
Enjoy your weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.