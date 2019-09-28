NC Highway Patrol investigates fatal hit and run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Sate High Patrol (SHP) responded to a fatal hit and run on I-77 South Saturday morning.
The pedestrian was on the southbound shoulder near the 31 mile marker in Iredell County when he was struck by a vehicle.
The incident happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. SHP says the vehicle stopped briefly before fleeing the scene.
The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Zachary Emmanuel Turner, 29, of Cornelius, SHP officials say.
Investigators are searching for a 2006-2009 Volkswagen Golf which may have damage to the front, right side, and/or undercarriage.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center anytime at 828-466-5500.
