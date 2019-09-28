Man sentenced to 9 years for stabbing dog 11 times

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to nine years in the Department of Corrections for stabbing a dog 11 times in May 2018.
According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecutor, Andrew Nipper pleaded guilty to first-degree felony stalking, felony animal abuse and felony stealing an animal.
He was sentenced on Sept. 3 to four years for felony animal abuse, three years for felony stalking and two years for felony stealing an animal. The judge ordered these sentences to run consecutively for a total of nine years in the DOC.
Nipper was accused of taking a dog, named “Pepper," from its home, stabbing it to death and leaving the remains in a trash bag on the owner’s apartment complex doorstep.
Court documents stated he took a “selfie” with the dog and sent it to another person.
The dog’s owner told officers she sent Nipper a message on Snapchat asking what he knew about the dog’s death and he denied any involvement but replied that it sounded like she was having a “ruff” day.
