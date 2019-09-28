Five displaced after fire destroys mobile home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after an early morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Salisbury.
The fire was reported just before 4:30 am in the 300 block of Alan Circle near Camp Road.
According to the Salisbury Fire Department, flames were showing at the rear of the mobile home when they arrived.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but there was heavy damage. Five people were displaced. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
