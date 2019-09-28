CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and medic responded to a service call for an assault with a deadly weapon just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Upon arriving to Henderson Circle off of Old Statesville Rd, they located a male victim parked in a driveway with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced deceased on scene by medic.
This is the second homicide of the day after an overnight shooting on West Summit Avenue in South End.
Homicide detectives are currently canvassing the scene collecting physical evidence and looking for witnesses.
Investigations are still ongoing. As further information develops, it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.
No further updates at this time.
