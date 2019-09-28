Breast Cancer Survivor Week - Regina Potts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 67-year-old Regina Potts lives in University City and is as fiesty and funny as they come.
She came to our interview straight from her own breast cancer treatments, and despite how that sounds, had us all counting the positives and laughing with her when she left. This past July marked two years from her diagnosis with breast cancer.
"I was turning over in bed and felt like a pull,” she said. “I put my hand there and sat straight up in the bed because I knew what this was. I’d found my own lump. I knew what it was."
At first she said she was mad at herself for being sick. But then she started chemo and her mindset changed.
"I stopped being angry,” she said. “I opened my mind and my eyes and said, 'You better pay attention.'"
Regina said she started seeing everything differently. Even her medical charts looked artistic – she compared her CT scan to “stars in the sky.” Her creativity in seeing things through a new view led her to express herself in unique ways, including her newfound hobby of writing poetry.
She read us a new poem she had written:
I love the feel of the wind on my head as it dances merely about.
It tingles and tickles and makes me smile as it dances and sings and shouts.
Yes, I love the feel of the wind on my head.
Regina says her bald head makes her feel powerful. Like a fighter. She wants women to know they CAN live happy and productive lives after being diagnosed.
“I’ve hid long enough,” she said. “Pink is now a part of my life. Pinks is definitely now a part of my life. It’s like I’m just beginning to live. I so enjoy the things I’m going through.”
Regina said she wouldn’t think about missing Saturday, October 5th’s Komen Charlotte "Race for the Cure” or that feeling of love and being able to teach and spread her word.
We’d love to have you join Regina… and us. Sign up for any team to get out there and feel the morning. We’d love to have you on our WBTV News #TeamMolly. Just go to www.tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2019.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.