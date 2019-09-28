3 arrested after multiple fights at high school football game in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say three people were arrested after multiple fights at a high school football game in Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a football game at Vance High School around 8:30 p.m.
Capt. Jackie Bryley said when a fight broke out in the stands, off-duty and on-duty officers moved the fight out of the stadium.
People involved in the fight were sent off the campus with school administrators.
Moments after, police received a shots fired call at a parking lot close to the football stadium, but officers found no one shot and no one hurt.
Shortly after this, police received more reports of additional fights in the stadium. Officers moved the juveniles involved in those fights into the parking lot where fights continued.
Police say three people were arrested in total, but say 40-50 people were believed to be involved in fights at any time.
Officials say they do not know what started the fights.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
