3-year-old seriously injured after stairway fall at CLT Airport

By WBTV Web Staff | September 26, 2019 at 8:29 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 8:29 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 3-year-old child was seriously injured after falling while on a stairway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the airport around 9 p.m.

CMPD says a 3-year-old child had fallen in the stairway near the baggage claim area. Airport Medic immediately arrived on the scene and began to administer first aid.

The child was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the child’s current condition.

Police did not provide any further information about the incident.

