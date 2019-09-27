Wanted women allegedly left toddler wandering in parking lot while they shoplifted at Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating two women wanted in a child neglect and larceny case at Northlake Mall.
The incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on Sept. 24. Officials say a good Samaritan called police after finding a 2-year-old boy wandering barefoot and alone in the mall parking lot. According to the release, the two women who left the child were inside the mall hiding merchandise in shopping bags.
The women reportedly left the mall without paying for the concealed merchandise, took the child from the witness and left before officers got to the scene. However, police say they’ve detained both women - Resa Washington and Tiyana Edmonds, both 27 - in the past and issued them citations for unlawful concealment.
Warrants for both Washington and Edmonds have been issued for child neglect, larceny and resisting a public officer. Police have not been able to locate either woman.
CMPD shared a photo of a vehicle similar to the mint green Chrysler 300 the women and toddler left in.
Anyone with information about either woman’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ or call 911.
