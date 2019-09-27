Two vape-related illnesses reported in Meck. County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been hospitalized in Mecklenburg County due to illnesses related to vaping, according to Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.
Harris held a news conference Thursday morning, announcing that the Mecklenburg Public Health Department is one of multiple agencies working with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in a multi-state investigation into the mysterious illnesses and deaths related to the use of e-cigarettes.
Harris said the two Mecklenburg County illnesses are among 40 cases reported so far in N.C. The news comes one day after the first death related to vaping was reported in Greensboro.
The ages of people affected in N.C. range from under 18 to 72.
Health Officials are urging everyone with symptoms of the illness - which include coughing, shortness of breath and, in some cases, fever, nausea, chest pain and diarrhea - to talk to a doctor.
Anyone who uses a vaping product is advised to quit. If you do not quit, officials say to make sure you are buying your products from a reputable retailer and never off the street or online. You should also never add anything to the product.
There have been 805 cases of the illness reported nationally and 13 deaths as of Thursday morning.
